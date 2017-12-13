View Photos
These 7 Homes in the Southwest Show How to Design For the Desert
By Kate Reggev
These homes make living in the heat of the desert look easy, breezy, and cool.
As we’ve covered before, there are four basic climate zones in the United States, each with their own set of environmental and climatic strategies that should be taken into consideration when designing and siting a home. The hot, arid regions of the desert require special attention to sunlight and shade, massing and orientation, and natural ventilation—among other qualities. Read on as we take a look at some fabulous, sustainably oriented desert homes in the American Southwest.
1) A Home that Embraces the Desert
