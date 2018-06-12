A Sprawling Usonian Home Hits the Market at $1.45M

Located in Frank Lloyd Wight’s wooded enclave of Usonia in Pleasantville, New York, The Sheinbaum Residence was originally designed in 1949 by Ted Bower—one of the iconic architect’s disciples and a graduate of Wright's Taliesin school of architecture.

The renovation included the careful expansion of the living space, which was originally designed by FLW disciple Ted Bower.

The home underwent an expansion in 1957 by Aaron Resnick, who added a master suited to the home. Resnick was another of Wright’s disciples and one of the founders and chief architects of Usonia.

The living room is lined with glazed windows, providing a strong connection with the surrounding outdoors.

More recently, the home was meticulously renovated and expanded by architect Sven Armster. The gut renovation consisted of the entire main level—excluding the hexagonal center—being rebuilt on the footprint of the original house. The work added square footage to the living room, updated the kitchen, and added two bedrooms and a bath on the lower level. Now, this special 3,246-square-foot midcentury property is being listed for $1,450,000.



The renovation also included adding cement floors with radiant heat throughout the home.

The open plan features a dining area that is adjacent to both the kitchen and the living room.

There is also an expansive skylight that increases natural light. Originally, there were only two small skylights. However, when the home was expanded, they were both removed and replaced with a larger one.

Bower's original design for the home was a small hexagon. The wood beams radiated out from the center of the roof. During the renovation, the original roofline and character were kept and incorporated into the new home.

The updated chef's kitchen is perfect for entertaining.

Clerestory windows provide an increased flow of light and air throughout the home.

A detail of the kitchen skylights.

An enclosed family room sits off the living room.

The lower-level sleeping quarters have a private entrance.

The master suite also feels surrounded by nature.

The master suite includes an updated ensuite bathroom.

The home is positioned on a gently sloping site and an exterior deck provides views of the surrounding forest. The pergola was built with a removeable awning.

A walk-out basement is another perk of this special midcentury home.

Ted Bower's original blueprints for the home.

Ted Bower's original blueprints for the exterior of the home.

The floor plan for the main level.

The floor plan for the lower level.