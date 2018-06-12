A Sprawling Usonian Home Hits the Market at $1.45M

Designed by a disciple of Frank Lloyd Wright, this midcentury gem has a striking hexagonal center.
Located in Frank Lloyd Wight’s wooded enclave of Usonia in Pleasantville, New York, The Sheinbaum Residence was originally designed in 1949 by Ted Bower—one of the iconic architect’s disciples and a graduate of Wright's Taliesin school of architecture.
The home underwent an expansion in 1957 by Aaron Resnick, who added a master suited to the home. Resnick was another of Wright’s disciples and one of the founders and chief architects of Usonia.
More recently, the home was meticulously renovated and expanded by architect Sven Armster. The gut renovation consisted of the entire main level—excluding the hexagonal center—being rebuilt on the footprint of the original house. The work added square footage to the living room, updated the kitchen, and added two bedrooms and a bath on the lower level. Now, this special 3,246-square-foot midcentury property is being listed for $1,450,000.
