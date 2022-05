Siegel & Strain Architects was recognized as the winner of “Best Commercial” project in Marvin Architects Challenge 2017. The jury praised Siegel and the design team for the careful thought that went into designing the Education Center so that it fit seamlessly not only into its environment, but complemented the historic buildings already there. The design choices, evident in material selection, colors, and form skillfully connect the new Environmental Education Center to the site. “The expression of the wood rafter tails and patio cover construction is incorporated at the interior by the use of complementary wood windows and doors making this building a clear winner.”