A London Couple's Backyard Studio Is Clad in Sustainable Cork

Designed by London-based design studio Surman Weston, Cork Study is a simple volume that creates harmony between the exterior setting and the creative endeavors that happen inside. It is a synchronized solution for work and play, formed from simple and sustainable materials.



The narrow site and surrounding greenery provided ample inspiration for the design solution. The multipurpose cork cladding is an innovative solution which acts as both the weatherproofing layer as well as the thermal and acoustic insulator. The natural color and texture of the cork immerse the volume in the surroundings. In addition, a wildflower sedum roof blends the simple volume into the tree canopies above.

On the interior, the simple mass is lined with birch plywood and filled with natural light, emitting a warm glow. A large skylight draws light in from above, while a slot window provides views to the neighboring gardens. The furniture, also composed of plywood, is hung from the walls to create a feeling of spaciousness within the condensed volume. A shared desk unit with built-in storage is decorated with the owners' personal belongings. The large, oak-framed pocket door may be fully opened to provide direct connection to the garden.

