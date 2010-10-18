Coop Dreams
View Photos

Coop Dreams

Add to
Like
Share
By Miyoko Ohtake
Switching coasts from Brooklyn to Portland gave architects Mitchell Snyder and Shelley Martin a new set of unexpected clients: three young hens.
The coop grew out of the garden. &quot;We were so excited to have a yard,&quot; Snyder recalls. Martin started growing a vegetable bed and soon a friend and owner of Naomi's Organic Farm Supply suggested hens. &quot;She got us excited about having chickens as an extension of our garden,&quot; Snyder says.

The coop grew out of the garden. "We were so excited to have a yard," Snyder recalls. Martin started growing a vegetable bed and soon a friend and owner of Naomi's Organic Farm Supply suggested hens. "She got us excited about having chickens as an extension of our garden," Snyder says.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Portland permits each household up to three hens (no roosters), and in February 2009, Snyder had the plans in the works in Google SketchUp. Around the same time, the duo also got their chicks, housing them under lamps in the basement until the coop was completed. &quot;We didn't know what they were going to be like,&quot; Snyder says. &quot;But we didn't just get them for the eggs; they're really fun as pets, too.&quot;

Portland permits each household up to three hens (no roosters), and in February 2009, Snyder had the plans in the works in Google SketchUp. Around the same time, the duo also got their chicks, housing them under lamps in the basement until the coop was completed. "We didn't know what they were going to be like," Snyder says. "But we didn't just get them for the eggs; they're really fun as pets, too."

When architect Mitchell Snyder launched his eponymous firm in 2009, his goal was to take more creative liberties and ownership of his projects. Little did he expect, however, that his first clients would be a demanding set of chickens.

In 2007, Snyder and his girlfriend, Shelley Martin, moved from Brooklyn to a 1924 craftsman bungalow in Portland, Oregon. "We were so excited to have a yard and a garden," Snyder recalls. Martin, who is an architectural designer, put her green thumb to work, and in little time they had lettuce, radishes, snap peas, onions, carrots, potatoes, and other produce poking up through the soil. Then, a good friend and fellow New York transplant opened an organic farm supply store in town. "She got us excited about having chickens as an extension of our garden," Snyder says. Soon, he was drafting plans in Google SketchUp for a backyard chicken coop.

Hens as clients, Snyder learned, are not too different from humans. "They have the same considerations of comfort and protection from the elements," he says. "Each one has a certain square-footage requirement. The coop has to keep them warm in the winter and cool in the summer. There needs to be ventilation." Then, there were the legal and ethical obligations: Portland permits each household up to three hens (no roosters), and chicken-raising guides recommend that each chicken be given two square feet in the coop and four square feet in the run.

Snyder’s resulting design is an insulated four-foot cube framed with two-by-fours, sheathed with oriented strand board (OSB), finished with reclaimed cedar siding, ventilated with two upper windows, and topped with a bed of native Oregon sedum plants. "The living roof helps keep the coop cool, but mostly it was a chance to experiment and design something fun," he says. The only thing Snyder would change, in retrospect, is the human access: "We have to crouch down a little to go through the run and into the coop to clean it."

But the hens—a Bantam Frizzle named Da’ Frizzle Fo’ Shizzle, a Barred Plymouth Rock named Barred Rock Obama, and a yet-unnamed rescue from a neighbor—seem happy. They’re healthy and keep busy with their duties, namely "eating and digging around for food, which they take very seriously," Snyder says. And in return, the chickens have bestowed their thanks: nearly an egg per hen per day. Fortunately for Snyder and Martin, they have plenty of friends happy to share a scramble.

Snyder and Martin's move brought about an entirely different lifestyle--one that involved a house, a yard, and for Snyder, the chance to launch his own firm, Mitchell Snyder Architecture, after first acquainting himself to Portland, Oregon, as a designer at Scott Edwards Architecture. His first project on his own: a chicken coop for the couple's new feathery friends.

Snyder and Martin's move brought about an entirely different lifestyle--one that involved a house, a yard, and for Snyder, the chance to launch his own firm, Mitchell Snyder Architecture, after first acquainting himself to Portland, Oregon, as a designer at Scott Edwards Architecture. His first project on his own: a chicken coop for the couple's new feathery friends.

Hens as clients, Snyder learned, are not too different from humans. &quot;They have the same considerations of comfort and protection from the elements,&quot; he says. Chicken-raising guides recommend that each bird be given two square feet in the coop and four square feet in the run. Snyder's design is a four-foot cube with a four-foot-by-15-foot run.

Hens as clients, Snyder learned, are not too different from humans. "They have the same considerations of comfort and protection from the elements," he says. Chicken-raising guides recommend that each bird be given two square feet in the coop and four square feet in the run. Snyder's design is a four-foot cube with a four-foot-by-15-foot run.

Coop Dreams - Photo 5 of 9 -

Snyder finished the sleek-looking box with reclaimed cedar siding and ventilated it with two upper windows. On top, he added a green roof: "The living roof helps keep the coop cool, but mostly it was a chance to experiment and design something fun."

Native Oregon sedums grow on the coop's green roof. Elsewhere in the garden, Martin harvests lettuce, radishes, snap peas, onions, carrots, potatoes, and a cornucopia of other vegetables.

Native Oregon sedums grow on the coop's green roof. Elsewhere in the garden, Martin harvests lettuce, radishes, snap peas, onions, carrots, potatoes, and a cornucopia of other vegetables.

Inside, the coop is lined with oriented strand board (OSB) and fitted with cans of food and water. Though Snyder designed a large door so he and Martin can access the inside of the coop to clean it, he forgot that to get to the door, they'd have to crawl through the chickens' run. &quot;That's the one think I would have changed,&quot; he says. &quot;We're both pretty short but we still have to crouch down to get through.&quot;

Inside, the coop is lined with oriented strand board (OSB) and fitted with cans of food and water. Though Snyder designed a large door so he and Martin can access the inside of the coop to clean it, he forgot that to get to the door, they'd have to crawl through the chickens' run. "That's the one think I would have changed," he says. "We're both pretty short but we still have to crouch down to get through."

The struggle of accessing the inside, however, is offset by Snyder's smart design of an exterior hinged window for easy egg access.

The struggle of accessing the inside, however, is offset by Snyder's smart design of an exterior hinged window for easy egg access.

In the warm months, each of the couple's three hens lays an egg a day. &quot;It's a good thing we can only have a few chicken,&quot; Snyder says. &quot;That'd be a lot of cholesterol to eat otherwise.&quot; Fortunately for Snyder and Martin, the hens' production slows to an egg per week in cool months (and some chickens stop laying eggs altogether in the winter). But even in the summer, the couple has plenty of friends happy to share a scramble.

In the warm months, each of the couple's three hens lays an egg a day. "It's a good thing we can only have a few chicken," Snyder says. "That'd be a lot of cholesterol to eat otherwise." Fortunately for Snyder and Martin, the hens' production slows to an egg per week in cool months (and some chickens stop laying eggs altogether in the winter). But even in the summer, the couple has plenty of friends happy to share a scramble.