Live/Work: Mixing Business with Pleasure
An Off-the-Grid Island Retreat
Super Studio: A 500-Square-Foot Wonder
Stories
Matali Crasset
Design iconoclast Matali Crasset—notably bespectacled and bowl-cutted—spent her youth in the French countryside before finding her creative feet in college.
Jordan Kushins
9 years
ago
The Manhattan Transformation
As head of retail development and legal counsel leasing for American Apparel, Michael Pozner spends a lot of time sorting out the details when a new venue is chosen for the...
Pouffe! There It Is
Versatile like an accent pillow or throw, a pouffe need not match your living-room set to settle in and look right at home.
When Living on the Edge is Super Comfortable
Off the coast of British Columbia—on a site accessible only by boat—a family of Vancouver urbanites commissioned a sustainable cabin for weekend getaways that feels a world away.
Coop Dreams
Switching coasts from Brooklyn to Portland gave architects Mitchell Snyder and Shelley Martin a new set of unexpected clients: three young hens.
Athens, Greece
Athens is home to one of history’s most important buildings, the Parthenon, but how does the city fare architecturally today? A spate of modern development, particularly a new...
An Art Studio That Would Make Picasso Jealous
In Toronto, a painter accustomed to crashing in his studio created an airy artistic haven with both working and living quarters for a more balanced and polished picture.
Undivided Intentions
The late architect David Boone was always one to take his work home with him—he just kept it in the home’s office.
Small Space Live/Work Box Home in Japan
This flower shop, art gallery, and home for two looks like the simplest of cubes.
The Opulent Modernism of Platner
For Warren Platner, whose modernist pedigree would make any contemporary designer squeal, design was all about the right groovy palette for the right glitzy project.
An Introduction to Retail Design
The ancient Greeks did it in the agora; the Romans did it in the forum; Persians did it in the bazaar (“the place of prices”); and Arabs and Berbers did it in the labyrinthine...
Glass Appeal
There’s a fine art to getting you to gape—one that shop-window designers of all stripes must learn.
A Poor Fit
Even high-design dressing rooms, rare as they are, rarely function or inspire as the shop floor can. That may be changing, though.
Patent Vending
Rescued from its long tenure as the home of processed snacks, the vending machine is enjoying a moment of unprecedented glitz.
Just Browsing
Personal devices are the new frontier for shops peddling their wares. Have a look at how your toddler will shop.
A Couple Cuts Their Commute and Designs All Day
When your house includes an industrial design studio, architecture office, and metalwork shop, what more do you need?