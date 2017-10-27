Subscribe
Miyoko Ohtake
A Dream House for the Ages
This Los Angeles family builds smart and plans ahead.
Miyoko Ohtake
This Silver Lake Shop Redefines the General Store
Looking for mid-century furniture? Design tomes? Earrings? An LP? Sunset Junction’s Mohawk General Store lives up to its name.
Miyoko Ohtake
Split the Difference
When the plan to add a second story to a century-old Montreal house crumbled due to a weak foundation, architect Marc-André ...
Miyoko Ohtake
Green Is in the Details
Carver + Schicketanz Architects’ eco-friendly renovation earned this mid-century-modern home LEED Platinum certification and...
Miyoko Ohtake
Tunnel Vision
To maximize every square inch in this Manhattan apartment, LOT-EK knocked down walls, added dozens of recycled doors, and built...
Miyoko Ohtake
Naoto Fukasawa's Pork with Eggs
Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa recently collaborated with Alessi for a new cooking collection called Shiba (yes, after the dog,...
Miyoko Ohtake