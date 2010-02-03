SubscribeSign In
Dwell Magazine

Chef’s Table

When these full-time foodies renovated their Chicago condo, getting the kitchen right meant finding the right kitchen island. Editor-in-chief Sam Grawe invites himself over to sample the fruits of their labor.
Text by
Photos by
The road dips down between two large sets of overhead railroad tracks and my African cab driver slows down and pulls up to the curb. As the sounds of his high-life guitar riffs fade into the evening air, I’m left to gape upward at the hulking cold storage facility turned condo building I’ve come to visit. For the past few days—on this, my first trip to Chicago—I have done a lot of gaping. The city continually harnesses your gaze along its strict axes—just as often skyward as outward to the ever-distant horizon.

Sam Grawe
Sam Grawe served as the Editor-in-Chief of Dwell from 2006 to 2011.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

KitchenHome ToursDwell Magazine