Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sam Grawe
Follow
Latest
43
Stories
5
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
What Lies Within America’s First Urban-Renewal Project
High-rise superblocks and identical clusters of row houses set apart from the urban grid have been much maligned as some of the...
Sam Grawe
An Atypical Modern Home in Southern California
If good fences make good neighbors, then Shino and Ken Mori are the best neighbors ever.
Sam Grawe
The Toddlers of Dwell Review 5 Modern Playhouses
All it takes to play is a healthy imagination, but a modern playhouse adds to the fun.
Sam Grawe