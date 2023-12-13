Before and After: This Sunny San Diego Revamp Shows the Power of Paint

See this year’s best-designed holiday gifts
Designer Raili Clasen forges through a challenging loan process to salvage a rundown property—saving its bocce court in the process.
Designer Raili Clasen and her husband had recently become empty nesters when they discovered a four-bedroom home in the hills outside San Diego and started dreaming of the next chapter in their lives. "It’s set on three acres of eucalyptus trees and horse trails, and it’s all flanked by a bocce court," Raili says.

