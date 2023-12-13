Before and After: This Sunny San Diego Revamp Shows the Power of Paint
Designer Raili Clasen forges through a challenging loan process to salvage a rundown property—saving its bocce court in the process.
Text by
Designer Raili Clasen and her husband had recently become empty nesters when they discovered a four-bedroom home in the hills outside San Diego and started dreaming of the next chapter in their lives. "It’s set on three acres of eucalyptus trees and horse trails, and it’s all flanked by a bocce court," Raili says.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In