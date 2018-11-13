Stories

An Architect Goes Minimalist to the Max With His Home Renovation in Queens
An ascetic-minded couple take a New York row house down to the studs.
Camille Rankin
Bauhaus by the Sea
No nautical nonsense here. How Walter Gropius built the Hagerty House, his first commission in the United States.
Jaci Conry
Marble Madness
For the husband-and-wife founders of Calico Wallpaper, work meets life at their rental flat in Brooklyn’s Red Hook.
Aileen Kwun
Modern Communal Living in the Netherlands
Craving not just a home but a proper piece of architecture, a handful of design- and business-savvy Dutch families banded...
Jane Szita