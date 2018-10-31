A Striking Courtyard Awaits Behind These Bluestone Walls

After teaming up with boutique developer LifeSpaces Group, Melbourne–based Auhaus Architecture has recently unveiled the Courtyard House, a four-bedroom home located in Barwon Heads, Victoria. The clean-lined, modern property is part of the two firm's latest collaboration known as Auhaus Release—a series of five ready-to-build residential designs with refined finishes and enough flexibility to fit most plots.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

The layout of the Courtyard House has been designed to promote a relaxing indoor/outdoor lifestyle. The living spaces have been organized around a large, open courtyard that brings nature into the interiors.

A look at the beautiful wooden door at the front of the house.

"Drawing natural light and breezes into the house, the courtyard accentuates the lofty ceilings and the endless space that is central to its design," says Elliott McLaren, co-founder of LifeSpaces Group.

"The semi-enclosed courtyard functions as an outdoor room onto which all internal areas flow; perfect for summer entertaining, or simply relaxing beneath the open sky."

