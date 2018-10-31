A Striking Courtyard Awaits Behind These Bluestone Walls
Australian Homes + Home Tours

A Striking Courtyard Awaits Behind These Bluestone Walls

By Michele Koh Morollo
Hidden behind a stunning home, this courtyard encourages relaxed, indoor/outdoor living.

After teaming up with boutique developer LifeSpaces Group, Melbourne–based Auhaus Architecture has recently unveiled the Courtyard House, a four-bedroom home located in Barwon Heads, Victoria. The clean-lined, modern property is part of the two firm's latest collaboration known as  Auhaus Release—a series of five ready-to-build residential designs with refined finishes and enough flexibility to fit most plots. 

The courtyard infuses the interiors with light.

The layout of the Courtyard House has been designed to promote a relaxing indoor/outdoor lifestyle. The living spaces have been organized around a large, open courtyard that brings nature into the interiors. 

A look at the beautiful wooden door at the front of the house.&nbsp;

"Drawing natural light and breezes into the house, the courtyard accentuates the lofty ceilings and the endless space that is central to its design," says Elliott McLaren, co-founder of LifeSpaces Group. 

"The semi-enclosed courtyard functions as an outdoor room onto which all internal areas flow; perfect for summer entertaining, or simply relaxing beneath the open sky."

All the spaces in the house enjoy courtyard access.

To give the space a warm and luxurious feel, the teams opted for high-quality bluestone and rich hardwoods, both of which are durable enough to withstand the extreme climates of the Australian coast. Oak timber floors and brass accents have also been integrated to help weave texture and raw simplicity into the design.

The courtyard includes a decked patio that connects to one of the living rooms. Designed for both work and play, the house features two living rooms, a study area, and a reading nook with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.&nbsp;

This house is one of the five homes that are part of the Auhaus Release. Only 10 of each design will be built.

The floor-to-ceiling windows visually connect the entire house.

The sleek black kitchen is fitted with oak timber floors and brass accents to infuse additional sophistication into the space.

The kitchen appliances are from De Dietrich.

Additional storage in the rear of the kitchen ensures tidiness.

The simple and stylish dining set complements the dark kitchen.

A peek at one of the bedrooms that looks out to the courtyard.

This light blue bedroom was inspired by the home's coastal location.

The bathroom is fitted with a clean and modern shower.

A peek at the study room that houses a clerestory window.&nbsp;

The home features plenty of storage and joinery to accommodate the needs for a growing family. High quality fit-outs and joinery, as pictured above, give this space a luxurious feel.

Project Credits:

Architecture: Auhaus Architecture

Builder: LifeSpaces Group

Interior styling: Heather Nette King

Furniture: Meizai Furniture 

Photography: Mike Baker