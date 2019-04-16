An Elevated Deckhouse in England
An Elevated Deckhouse in England

By Dominic Bradbury
A design-minded pair ensures that their tiny seaside getaway in Hampshire, England, is shipshape.

For such modestly scaled homes, Deckhouses generate a huge amount of affection. A total of 50 were built in the late 1960s and early 1970s at Emsworth Yacht Harbour in Hampshire, England, and each of them is just 538 square feet. These black-and-white cabins on stilts sit in neatly arranged rows within communal parkland, forming a secret enclave by the sea. But despite their off-the-beaten-track location, Deckhouses are hard to obtain; architect Paul Hinkin and his partner, Chrissy Pearce, had to wait for years until they finally managed to buy one for themselves.

