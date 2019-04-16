Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
d
Dominic Bradbury
Follow
Latest
8
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
Local Wood Clads Every Surface of This Idyllic Australian Getaway
A pair of married architects put their exacting taste to work on their own family getaway in the Australian bush.
d
Dominic Bradbury
Centuries-Old Farmhouses Inspired This Timeless Home
When it came to designing a new home for herself and her family, one of the most important ambitions held by architect Lucy...
d
Dominic Bradbury
An Elevated Deckhouse in England
A design-minded pair ensures that their tiny seaside getaway in Hampshire, England, is shipshape.
d
Dominic Bradbury
Prefab Icon: Dome of Discovery by Ralph Tubbs
With a life span of just 11 months, the prefabricated 1951 Dome of Discovery, designed by architect Ralph Tubbs for the Festival...
d
Dominic Bradbury
A Slender Geothermal Cottage in London
On an eight-foot-wide site in London, architect Luke Tozer cleverly squeezed in a four-story home equipped with...
d
Dominic Bradbury
Snow Proofed Hillside Family Home in Austria
Most homeowners would avoid living within striking distance of an avalanche, but Marcell Strolz and Uli Alber embrace Alpine...
d
Dominic Bradbury