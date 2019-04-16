Stories

Local Wood Clads Every Surface of This Idyllic Australian Getaway
A pair of married architects put their exacting taste to work on their own family getaway in the Australian bush.
Dominic Bradbury
Centuries-Old Farmhouses Inspired This Timeless Home
When it came to designing a new home for herself and her family, one of the most important ambitions held by architect Lucy...
Dominic Bradbury
An Elevated Deckhouse in England
A design-minded pair ensures that their tiny seaside getaway in Hampshire, England, is shipshape.
Dominic Bradbury
Prefab Icon: Dome of Discovery by Ralph Tubbs
With a life span of just 11 months, the prefabricated 1951 Dome of Discovery, designed by architect Ralph Tubbs for the Festival...
Dominic Bradbury
A Slender Geothermal Cottage in London
On an eight-foot-wide site in London, architect Luke Tozer cleverly squeezed in a four-story home equipped with...
Dominic Bradbury
Snow Proofed Hillside Family Home in Austria
Most homeowners would avoid living within striking distance of an avalanche, but Marcell Strolz and Uli Alber embrace Alpine...
Dominic Bradbury