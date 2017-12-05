You Wouldn't Expect the Rooftop Addition on This American Foursquare in Portland

Upon buying this 1910 home in Portland, Oregon, the homeowners sought to add a little more living space. Local firm LEVER Architecture stepped in with a somewhat unconventional renovation plan. Portland's neighborhoods are filled with American Foursquare-style homes, so called thanks to "two primary load-bearing walls that cross to create four symmetrical spaces on each floor," write the architects. Popular from the 1890s to the 1930s, these simple residences were a response to the intricacies of the Victorian home.

By adding a "fifth square" positioned at a 45-degree angle to the existing roofline, the architects were able to create a generous studio/hang-out space on the house's third floor.

