Discover 6 Amazing Riverside Homes

Waterfront properties have long been desirable real estate, but homes located along rivers tend to offer more secluded, nature-oriented experiences—compared to beachside or urban, waterfront properties. These seven riverside homes combine modern design with a fluidity between inside and outside to create meaningful connections with the nearby rivers and surrounding environments. With floor-to-ceiling glass, outdoor decks and patios, and tons of natural light, these dwellings will have you dreaming about finding your own riverside property.