Discover 6 Amazing Riverside Homes
By Kate Reggev
Nestled along the banks of rivers throughout the United States, these modern homes take full advantage of their locations in nature, framing views of bubbling or calm rivers beyond.
Waterfront properties have long been desirable real estate, but homes located along rivers tend to offer more secluded, nature-oriented experiences—compared to beachside or urban, waterfront properties. These seven riverside homes combine modern design with a fluidity between inside and outside to create meaningful connections with the nearby rivers and surrounding environments. With floor-to-ceiling glass, outdoor decks and patios, and tons of natural light, these dwellings will have you dreaming about finding your own riverside property.
1) Poised Above Virginia's Rappahannock River
