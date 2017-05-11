Ridge House
Perched on a narrow ridge overlooking the Potomac River, this home was designed to replace a plain, ordinary rancher that was destroyed by fire. Though tragic, the client saw this as an opportunity to re-imagine their humble weekend retreat. As a painter and art historian respectively, they sought a replacement that was modest [$135/SF or <$200K] yet inspiring. Paramount to their programmatic needs was an aspiration for the house to connect and preserve the beauty of the site; permitting nature to permeate the domestic realm.
The concept - a modern reinterpretation of the vernacular dog trot house found commonly in Appalachia - aligns the more private program along the ridge creating a linear bar running east-west optimizing the long exposures of the building. The public components (kitchen / dining / living) are then shifted towards the spectacular view to the river and the Berkeley Springs & Potomac Railroad below. This singular move creating two overlapping volumes is accentuated in section and amplified by the opposing striations of wood and metal cladding which recalls the fluted rocks so common to the region.
view from the west at dusk
view from the driveway to the east
view from the east
view of entry
view from the porch to the Potomac River at dusk
view from the porch to the Potomac River
painting studio
view from living room to porch
view from the northwest at dusk
view from the northwest
view from the northeast
view from the northeast at dusk
view from the northeast (detail)
view from the kitchen out to the Potomac River
view through the living out to the Potomac River
view of kitchen + dining
view of master bathroom
Ridge House from below the ridge to the north
Credits
- No Worries Carpentry
- Paul Burk