Sculling is a favorite pastime for the Baltimore couple who commissioned this weekend getaway on Virginia’s Rappahannock River, and the sport influenced the siting, as well as the shape, of the house. Baltimore’s Ziger/Snead Architects based the home’s sleek profile on the contour of a rowing shell, "both in the lightness of the skin and the way it sits gently on the landscape," says Douglas Bothner, an associate at the firm. Its shoreline location only serves to strengthen the connection. "Everywhere in the house you can see the moment where land meets water."
Project: River House
Location: Rappahannock River, Virginia
Architect: Ziger/Snead Architects
zigersnead.com