By Jordan Kushins
With a modernist palette of concrete, glass, and steel, Ziger/Snead Architects constructed an ode to rowing in rural Virginia.
Magenta Togo sofas by Ligne Roset, a red Eames molded plywood chair, and wire Bertoia Diamond chair provide seating around the hearth.

Sculling is a favorite pastime for the Baltimore couple who commissioned this weekend getaway on Virginia’s Rappahannock River, and the sport influenced the siting, as well as the shape, of the house. Baltimore’s Ziger/Snead Architects based the home’s sleek profile on the contour of a rowing shell, "both in the lightness of the skin and the way it sits gently on the landscape," says Douglas Bothner, an associate at the firm. Its shoreline location only serves to strengthen the connection. "Everywhere in the house you can see the moment where land meets water."

Project: River House
Location: Rappahannock River, Virginia
Architect: Ziger/Snead Architects
zigersnead.com

Ziger/Snead Architects constructed this ode to rowing in rural Virginia for a Baltimore couple who share a love of sculling. “Everywhere in the house you can see the moment where land meets water,” says Douglas Bothner, an associate at the firm.

