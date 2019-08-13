Subscribe
Deborah Bishop
Stories
See All
Before & After: A Data Scientist Renovates His Childhood Home in San Francisco
Sprucing up the Cole Valley residence, which was built by the homeowner’s parents in 1939, was a matter of navigating treasured...
Deborah Bishop
A Vancouver House Connects a Family
Generations come together in a pair of homes on a single property in Vancouver.
Deborah Bishop
A Modernist Dream Home Makes the Most of a Rare Double Lot in Palo Alto
After a few stabs at realizing their dream home, a couple hit the mark with an exquisitely modern domicile in Palo Alto.
Deborah Bishop
Space and Storage Needs Guide the Expansion of a Family's Cottage North of San Francisco
Even after a cramped cottage north of San Francisco grew, space and storage remained top of mind.
Deborah Bishop
Devising Clever Solutions For a Small San Francisco Loft
A software engineer outfits his tiny apartment with flexible design ideas.
Deborah Bishop
Water Sports
Energy-smart technology makes managing a Sausalito ﬂoating home easy, even from 6,000 miles away.
Deborah Bishop