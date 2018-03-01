A 19th-Century Dutch Workshop Is Now a Stunning, Spacious Loft

Originally built in the 1880s, the 2,153-square-foot workshop in the Southern Netherlands underwent a total transformation recently, thanks to Utrecht–based firm EVA Architecten. Although it was previously used as an office for the last 10 years, the space is now home to a stunning loft-style apartment, fully equipped with modern finishes.

Drawing from the owners' love of New York City, EVA sought out inspiration from other New York spaces. They used polished concrete floors, exposed brick walls, and an industrial-style steel staircase to give the interior a commodious warehouse feel.

Because the interior is 66 feet deep, a big priority for the renovation was to bring more natural light into the core of the home. After adding three skylights to the roof, sunlight is now able to penetrate from the upper level through the voids all the way down to the ground floor.

The wooden floor structure of the upper level and existing steel beams were retained.

Exposed brick walls work with a black steel staircase and polished concrete floors to give the interior an edgy and modern atmosphere.

The upper level of the apartment is composed of a wooden floor supported by steel beams; both been retained and restored. Since the owner wished to experience the apartment as one large space, several voids were installed to allow light to penetrate throughout the entire apartment.

A cozy study area that looks out to the street.

Insulation was added to the interior brick walls, which were left untreated to reveal the historic varieties, braces, and repair of the brick.



A versatile hallway on the upper level illustrates the harmonious blend of modern updates alongside the historic brick walls.

To create intimate living areas within the expansive double-height space, the architects inserted a large timber volume—composed of plywood with brushed oak finishings—at the center of the property.

This assisted with separating the functional zones, and also connected the two floors. Within this new core volume are the bathrooms, kitchen, and a few storage facilities.

A large skylight brings a significant amount of natural light into the interior.

"Because the wooden volume is placed in the center of the house, the space gets separated, but the experience of space remains," says Jeroen Makkink, one of the firm’s founders.

The bathtub rests along a fully glazed wall, and looks down to the living area below.

A peek at one of the long, narrow hallways.

The existing arches along the walls were also restored. They were painted white for a clean and bright aesthetic.

A quick look at a drawing of the cross section.