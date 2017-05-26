View Photos
Step Inside Squarespace’s Minimalist Portland Office
Add to
Like
Share
By Jonathan Simcoe –
Squarespace is known for its bold and iconic brand, and for helping the masses build sleek, professional websites.
Like the restrained, minimalist vibe that their brand conveys, the company's office spaces are equally stark and striking.
We previously wrote about Squarespace’s stunning NYC office space. Today, we take you inside their Portland digs, which maintain the contrasting black, white, and neutral hues of its East Coast counterpart—but adds unique flair that captures the cultural creativity of Portland.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Squarespace’s Portland office is dramatic and unique, but also creative and inviting: a perfect fit for a quirky city that enjoys pushing the boundaries, being edgy, and also being distinctly warm and human.