A Tiny Apartment in Slovakia Makes Clever Use of Space

In Trnava, Slovakia, a young couple enlist local studio Minimalic to renovate a small space with a budget of €15,000, or about $17,400. The emphasis lies on simple, natural materials that are easy to clean: poured concrete floors that are painted white, natural oak veneer wardrobes, cement-bonded particle board, and a Cor-Ten steel entry door and shower.

Barely any wall space is wasted—hidden cabinets and appliances maintain the apartment's clean lines, and what seems to be a mirror in the bathroom conceals the toilet. Touches of turquoise punctuate the otherwise subdued palette. Save for the chairs and side table, all the furniture is custom-designed, including the foldable bed and dining table.