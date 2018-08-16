Five Modular Cabins Form a Sculptural Catskill Abode
Corpus Studio, a Paris–based architecture firm, has designed this striking home in the Catskill region of Upstate New York to consist of five cabins that come together to create a unique cross-shaped floor plan.
The open layout is composed of five sections. The kitchen is located in the middle of the cross, and each of the four wings house different functional areas—a bedroom, a bathroom, a dining area, and the living lounge.
"In the same way the space oscillates between a contemporary, open-plan and traditional, closed-format interior, the materials and textures chosen for the finishes and furniture intentionally juxtapose the old against the new; the rough against the smooth; the comfortable against the austere," says Corpus Studio’s co-founder Konrad Steffensen.
The extensive glazing captures views of nature outdoors, while bringing plenty of natural light inside the home. Awnings help protect the house against severe weather, and keep furniture safe from sun-weathering.
The fireplace has been designed as a grand pit with a suspended smoke canopy that resembles the buttressed trunk of a big forest tree.
Fitted with materials that celebrate nature, and furnished with carefully selected designer furniture, this cozy retreat brings the look and feel of a rustic cabin into an elegant, contemporary home.
Project Credits:
Architecture and interior design: Corpus Studio
Civil engineering: Giannis Ioannou
