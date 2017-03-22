A San Francisco Design Collective Reveals its Impeccably Cool Creative Studio

Made up of more than 30 interior designers, architects, and furniture designers, Hollis’ team quickly grew out of their former office, which was originally built in 1908 and housed the oldest machine shop in San Francisco. After searching for a new home base, they discovered a perfect locale that was in need of a complete renovation, but was filled with potential—thanks to 5,000 square feet of valuable space and a substantial amount of tall windows that look out to impressive views of the city. They turned it into a bright, blank canvas where they can clear their minds, find inspiration, and focus on each individual project with fresh eyes.



After knocking out confined cubicles and tearing up old carpet, the space is now a light-filled, minimal studio where the team can experiment on a daily basis.