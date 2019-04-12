Stories

A Low-Key Landscape Gives a Vancouver Family a New Lease on Outdoor Living
A simple fence helped produce this secluded oasis.
Amara Holstein
A Seattle-Area Family Breaks Free From Suburbia and Ventures Deep Into Nature
A decade-plus journey took this Washington State family from a planned subdivision to a sylvan valley.
Amara Holstein
Greener Grass
Craving the conveniences of city life, a couple sidle over to Seattle from the countryside without compromising their love of the...
Amara Holstein
It Takes a Village
On Washington's lush Bainbridge Island, one community strives for quality of life as a sustainable initiative.
Amara Holstein
Wood Paneling Loses its Dated Reputation with This Renovation of a 1959 Portland Gem
On a whim, a growing family uproots to Oregon where they find—and remake—the home of their...
Amara Holstein
Idyllic Home Designed for an Artist
In the remote San Juan Islands, an artist and an architect collaborate on a modern residence dedicated to creative pursuits.
Amara Holstein