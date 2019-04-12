Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
a
Amara Holstein
Follow
Latest
46
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
A Low-Key Landscape Gives a Vancouver Family a New Lease on Outdoor Living
A simple fence helped produce this secluded oasis.
a
Amara Holstein
A Seattle-Area Family Breaks Free From Suburbia and Ventures Deep Into Nature
A decade-plus journey took this Washington State family from a planned subdivision to a sylvan valley.
a
Amara Holstein
Greener Grass
Craving the conveniences of city life, a couple sidle over to Seattle from the countryside without compromising their love of the...
a
Amara Holstein
It Takes a Village
On Washington's lush Bainbridge Island, one community strives for quality of life as a sustainable initiative.
a
Amara Holstein
Wood Paneling Loses its Dated Reputation with This Renovation of a 1959 Portland Gem
On a whim, a growing family uproots to Oregon where they find—and remake—the home of their...
a
Amara Holstein
Idyllic Home Designed for an Artist
In the remote San Juan Islands, an artist and an architect collaborate on a modern residence dedicated to creative pursuits.
a
Amara Holstein