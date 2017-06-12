A Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s Picturesque Montana Retreat Is Going Up For Auction

Drawing inspiration from the vast forested landscape of Whitefish, Montana, and nearby Glacier National Park, the property at 534 Twin Bridges Road offers an eco-conscious and outdoor-driven lifestyle to its future owners.

An open-air entry pavilion contributes to a sense of arrival at the home.

The four-bedroom, five-bath residence was designed in 2007 by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bassist Garry Tallent and his wife Tammy, with local builders Mindful Designs. Tallent, a founding member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, previously offered the abode for $3 million. Once again on the market, the home will host a live, on-site auction on July 18, 2017. With no minimum bid and no reserve price, it presents a golden opportunity for those on the hunt for the ideal ski retreat, base camp for adventure, or secluded family home.



The outdoor dining "room" and gallery space are dynamic entertainment areas.

A 21-foot sliding glass pocket door opens up the living room to the outdoors, and the southern-facing opening captures winter sun. Throughout the home, windows and doors surpass Energy Star standards. The walls are made from 40% recycled material, and finished in non-VOC paint. Photo Categories:

"It was really important to [the family] that they were considerate of the wildlife and the environment, and the energy-efficiency of the home," shares Nate Schar, head of the real estate division at Heritage Auctions. The 3,500-square-foot dwelling relies on a geothermal heating and cooling system, and its net metering solar array allows it to feed excess electricity back to the grid. Designed to dodge the summer sun while ushering in winter warmth, the property is thoughtfully sited on 33 acres, which includes 800 feet of frontage on the Stillwater River.

The kitchen boasts Forest Stewardship Council-certified bamboo cabinets and stainless steel and concrete countertops. The appliances are by Miele, Leibherr, and GE. Bi-fold glass doors connect the space to the outdoor dining area.

A family room is another flexible living space awash in natural light.

In celebration of its surroundings, the residence presents several opportunities to get outside, from a 1,200-square-foot rooftop deck, to an outdoor dining area, to a side patio complete with a fire pit and hot tub. The home’s personalized details are another tribute to outdoor exploration: the antique ox yokes repurposed as stair railings and the salvaged ironwood sink pedestal from Indonesia are souvenirs of the owners’ travels. On top of it all, a two-stall barn with a wash bay, tack room, and kitchen; two run-in sheds; and indoor and outdoor arenas comprise an equestrian center on the property.

The master bedroom, which looks out through a wall of glass at the Whitefish Range, benefits from solar tubes that let in additional light. Center-mounted glass panels pivot to let you into the master bath.

A deep soaking tub offers relaxation and views of the surrounding foliage.

The spacious rooftop deck features Tigerwood planks and an outdoor fireplace, which creates a cozy setting from which to enjoy spectacular sunsets. There's also a wine fridge on the staircase leading to the deck—so you don't have to traipse back to the kitchen when you need another bottle.

The outdoor arena is currently paved for vehicle storage, but it can be retrofitted to become a working riding ring.

With easy access to the Whitefish Mountain Resort and Glacier National Park, the home offers plenty to explore—on the grounds and off.