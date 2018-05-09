A Multipurpose Bedroom Box Is This Tiny Apartment's Genius Solution

After buying a worn-down, 244-square-foot apartment in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, the owner of Achille—a young bachelor—stripped away the wallpaper, hauled in his temporary furniture, and spent a couple months living in the small space to let it guide the design direction. After some time, he envisioned a renovation with space-saving solutions that would retain and celebrate the rough-hewn character of the original apartment.

The sleeping nook can be accessed via steps with storage underneath.

He enlisted the help of French architecture and interior design practice Batiik Studio to bring his ideas to life.

A "space cube" made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material and warm oak serves as a sleeping nook and storage.

Working within his budget of just under $40,000, Rebecca Benichou, founder of Batiik Studio, came up with the concept of a black wooden box that integrates the bed, closet, and bathroom to optimize space.

The modern space celebrates the rough-hewn character of the old apartment.

With the help of MMD Construction, the architects removed an existing partition wall and created a "space cube" made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material combined with warm oak.

The cube is connected to a kitchenette with built-in cabinetry.

The cube, which is positioned in one corner of the apartment, contains a sleeping nook that can be accessed via steps with storage underneath, and a wardrobe and bathroom with doors that are almost unnoticeable.

A kitchen counter with built-in cabinetry

The cube is connected to a discrete kitchenette with built-in cabinetry.

The walls of the apartment were left unplastered.

On one side of the cube, black doors that meld with the wall open to reveal an efficient wardrobe and a surprisingly bright marble bedroom.

Beyond the cube, the walls of the apartment were left unplastered, and their exposed patina in varied colors imbue the space with an artistic atmosphere that brings to mind the raw beauty of ancient European ruins. Wooden parquet floors and high ceilings with moldings add contemporary elegance to the interiors.

The remaining floor area was freed up, so the owner had room to create a small living lounge.