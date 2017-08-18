View Photos
A Modular Beach Home in Australia Allows One Family to Keep an Eye on the Surf
By Tim Hanrahan –
An L-shaped prefab in New South Wales draws in light from the north and captures views of the surf.
For this four-module prefab house off the Australian coastline, local firm ArchiBlox’s aim was "to create an inspiring double-height living area with full glazing along the northern fadade that could be enjoyed throughout the changing seasons," according to architect Bill McCorkell.
