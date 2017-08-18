Stories

A Modular Beach Home in Australia Allows One Family to Keep an Eye on the Surf
An L-shaped prefab in New South Wales draws in light from the north and captures views of the surf.
Tim Hanrahan
3-D Printed Canal House in Amsterdam
An in-progress 3-D printed house could impact the future of urban housing.
Tim Hanrahan
A Storm-Resistant School Concept in the Philippines
One studio's response to Typhoon Haiyan for a multi-purpose, storm-resistant school in an affected area of the Philippines.
Tim Hanrahan
A Prefab Prototype for Disaster-Relief Housing
How Superstorm Sandy helped inspire a Brooklyn prototype for more efficient temporary housing after a natural disaster.
Tim Hanrahan