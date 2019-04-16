A Cramped Attic Became a Sunny Dining Room in this Renovation of a Copenhagen Tudor

If you hop on a bike in central Copenhagen and head southeast, you can expect to ride over a canal, past an opera house in the distance, and through a hippie enclave before eventually hitting the sea. What you might not expect is that a 20-minute ride from the city center could lead you to a colony of industrious, round-the-clock workers. Those workers—who happen to measure roughly an inch long, and who have yellow and black stripes—reside within a few homemade hives at the edge of an emerald lawn, in the shadow of an ivy-covered Tudor-style house on the island of Amager. The bees are the proud property of a 14-year-old boy named Fabian, who, with his grandfather’s help, harvests upwards of 100 jars of honey each summer.