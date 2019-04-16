A Concrete Home in Rural Belgium

Brutalist buildings aren’t everybody’s design ideal, but when Nathalie Vandemoortele first saw the fortresslike house she now shares with her sons, Merlin, 14, and Cesar, 12, it was love at first sight. "I saw a real estate ad with a photo showing the view from the beautiful lake, with a sequence of ponds leading to this amazing building with round towers like a castle," she recalls. "I couldn’t sleep until it was mine."