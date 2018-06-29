A Bright and Breezy Eichler Hits the Market at $1.45M in California
A Bright and Breezy Eichler Hits the Market at $1.45M in California

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Calling all Bay Area buyers—grab this beautifully remodeled Eichler home while you still can.

Originally designed in 1971 by Claude Oakland—one of the most prolific of Joseph Eichler’s architects—this 2,222-square-foot property was one of the last Eichler homes to have been built. With four bedrooms and two baths, the gorgeous abode also boasts all the beloved midcentury features that these coveted houses are known for—a central open-sky atrium, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, and a soaring post-and-beam ceiling.

Now, this beautifully restored dwelling is being listed for the first time since 1973 at $1,450,000. Scroll ahead for a peek inside. 

Eichlers are virtually synonymous with enjoying a classic California-style indoor/outdoor lifestyle, and this revamped home is no exception.

The original owner collected Jade plants which are currently spread out throughout the property. This giant one sits adjacent to the bright red front door.

Upon entering the home, you will step into the spacious and light-filled central atrium. 

The atrium filters natural light into the rest of the abode. 

The expansive open-plan living area is also bright and airy. 

There is garden access via glass sliding doors from almost every room.

The post-and-beam ceiling is highlighted with pendant globe lights.

A detail of the original brick wood-burning fireplace. 

The dining area is on the backside of the fireplace and also overlooks the garden. 

Thanks to a recent renovation, the kitchen now has an expanded breakfast island, Bosch stainless appliances, and a modern induction cooktop.

There is new porcelain tile flooring throughout.

The master bedroom also features sliding doors out to the patio. 

All of the bedrooms have a spacious, yet midcentury feel. 

In total, there are four bedrooms in the home. 

The property is located on a large corner and close to numerous outdoor activities. 

3601 Valley Vista has been beautifully staged by Berkeley–based Midcentury Mobler and is being for $1,450,000 by Ken Fox of East Bay Modern Real Estate.  

If you're interested in learning more, check out the full listing here, as well as the open house on Saturday, June 30, and Sunday, July 1.

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

