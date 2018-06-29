A Bright and Breezy Eichler Hits the Market at $1.45M in California
Originally designed in 1971 by Claude Oakland—one of the most prolific of Joseph Eichler’s architects—this 2,222-square-foot property was one of the last Eichler homes to have been built. With four bedrooms and two baths, the gorgeous abode also boasts all the beloved midcentury features that these coveted houses are known for—a central open-sky atrium, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, and a soaring post-and-beam ceiling.
Now, this beautifully restored dwelling is being listed for the first time since 1973 at $1,450,000. Scroll ahead for a peek inside.
3601 Valley Vista has been beautifully staged by Berkeley–based Midcentury Mobler and is being for $1,450,000 by Ken Fox of East Bay Modern Real Estate.
If you're interested in learning more, check out the full listing here, as well as the open house on Saturday, June 30, and Sunday, July 1.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.
Where to Stay in the Bay Area
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.