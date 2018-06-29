A Bright and Breezy Eichler Hits the Market at $1.45M in California

Originally designed in 1971 by Claude Oakland—one of the most prolific of Joseph Eichler’s architects—this 2,222-square-foot property was one of the last Eichler homes to have been built. With four bedrooms and two baths, the gorgeous abode also boasts all the beloved midcentury features that these coveted houses are known for—a central open-sky atrium, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, and a soaring post-and-beam ceiling.

Now, this beautifully restored dwelling is being listed for the first time since 1973 at $1,450,000. Scroll ahead for a peek inside.