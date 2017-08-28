A Bondi Beach Penthouse Designed For Barefoot Luxury

Lighthouse 511, a two-story, three-bedroom penthouse, is located at the top of Pacific Bondi Beach, a distinctive multi-use development on Campbell Parade that includes residences, retail and dining, and the QT Hotel. Jonathan Richards of SJB Interiors collaborated with Hub Furniture to pull the penthouse's look together.

"I really wanted this apartment to have that relaxed sophistication that you get at Bondi Beach, where you have this urban beach culture and this great mix of backpackers and high-end residents," Richards tells Vogue Voyage. "And it does have a cool elegance about it. It doesn't feel too uptight, the furniture is low, all the colors are light and pale, and there's a great sense of height and lightness, making the most of a spectacular view of the beach."

The thoughtful collection of furnishings, accessories, and artwork draws on local pieces, international classics, and lesser-known designers, says Richards. "It's a curated collection rather than it being all of the same type and range, and that responded to Bondi as well: a mosaic of different styles were brought together and unified in their textural feeling."