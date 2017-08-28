A Bondi Beach Penthouse Designed For Barefoot Luxury
Lighthouse 511, a two-story, three-bedroom penthouse, is located at the top of Pacific Bondi Beach, a distinctive multi-use development on Campbell Parade that includes residences, retail and dining, and the QT Hotel. Jonathan Richards of SJB Interiors collaborated with Hub Furniture to pull the penthouse's look together.
"I really wanted this apartment to have that relaxed sophistication that you get at Bondi Beach, where you have this urban beach culture and this great mix of backpackers and high-end residents," Richards tells Vogue Voyage. "And it does have a cool elegance about it. It doesn't feel too uptight, the furniture is low, all the colors are light and pale, and there's a great sense of height and lightness, making the most of a spectacular view of the beach."
The thoughtful collection of furnishings, accessories, and artwork draws on local pieces, international classics, and lesser-known designers, says Richards. "It's a curated collection rather than it being all of the same type and range, and that responded to Bondi as well: a mosaic of different styles were brought together and unified in their textural feeling."
In the open kitchen/living/dining area, comfort is key. The Shanghai Tip sofa designed by Patricia Urquiola features a backrest with a tilting mechanism and deep, down-filled cushions. The "irregular, skipping-stone shape" of the Phoenix coffee tables, also designed by Urquiola, complement the setting. The standing lamp is the Sorry Giotto 3 floor lamp by Catellani & Smith. The Atticus dining table from Andrew Lowe and the W dining chairs from Billiani make for relaxed meals. Although the sculptural curved walls created a challenge for hanging artwork, they also have the effect of cocooning the interior and fostering privacy.
The terrazzo bench from John Pawson for When Objects Work can be used for sitting, lying, or leaning, depending on its orientation.
The Mylo bed from Ivano Redaelli is complemented by the Marley bedside console from Lowe Furniture and the ceramic Fumi lamp by Harry Thaler for Pulpo.
The carbon-steel and leather Paulistano Armchair was designed in 1957 by Paulo Mendes Da Rocha for the Paulistano Athletic Club in São Paulo, Brazil. The frame is a 17-foot-long piece of solid steel with one weld.
Gandia Blasco outdoor furniture and pots from Anchor Ceramics finish the outdoor terrace overlooking North Bondi.