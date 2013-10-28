A 1960s English Deckhouse Returns to Its Original Glory
A design-minded pair ensures that their tiny seaside getaway on stilts in Hampshire, England, is shipshape.
Text by
Photos by
This story was originally published in Dwell’s November 2013 issue.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published
Last Updated