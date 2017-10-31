View Photos
9 Small Studios Where Writers and Artists Can Get Creative
By Michele Koh Morollo –
If you’re a writer or an artist of any kind, you probably understand how important it is to have a little space of your own where you can daydream, plot, plan, and work on your next big project without interruption.
When doing creative work, having a small studio away from your main home is a great way to free yourself from the distractions and obligations of day-to-day living. With your very own creative space, perhaps you’ll be ready to write or paint that masterpiece you’ve been imagining.
Take a look at these eight sheds, huts, cottages, and cabins that help writers and artists get into the zone.
Writer’s Cabin in Asker, Norway
