At once futuristic and traditional, this miniature escape by Studio Weave makes a bold mark using just zinc and plywood.

On the western coast of Scotland, this modern artist’s studio is precariously wedged between natural granite rocks and the flowing stream below. The space takes selective cues from its neighbors, man-made and natural, while itself managing to be wholly unique. The vernacular of local Victorian buildings is adopted in the traditional moldings and gables, while the raw and elemental exterior has organic dialogue with the surrounding granite rocks. The studio, says project lead Eddie Blake, “is both completely from the place and at the same time from another planet.” Behind the spiky and tough exterior lies a surprisingly warm and inviting artist’s workspace: minimal, functional, and completely at one with nature.