8 Japanese-Inspired Spaces We Love

Known for its subtle, simple forms and use of natural materials like wood and paper, Japanese architecture has been an inspiration for modern architects and designers outside of Japan since the early-20th century. In contemporary architecture, it remains influential and aspirational in everything from the exterior of a home and its cladding to the minute details of wood joinery and cabinetry—landscaping elements to light fixtures. Here, we take a look at projects where Japanese architectural elements and concepts including shoji screens, shou sugi ban techniques, wood joinery, paneling, and wabi-sabi have had a deep impact on the design.

