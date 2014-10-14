Renovated Midcentury Home in Austin Doubles Square Footage

For over fifty years, A.D. Stenger was a unique figure in the American architectural landscape. Idiosyncratic and independent, Stenger acted as developer, architect, and builder to produce his own unique brand of relaxed modern architecture. Here's how a local architecture firm added on to a Stenger home.

The architects of Austin-based Webber + Studio were asked by a recent divorcee, seeking a home for her three daughters and dog, to renovate a 1968 Stenger home and double its size by adding 1,500 square feet. The architects emulated the home’s Japanese-inspired elements and referenced other Stenger houses in the area to produce a tasteful homage to a classic modern style.