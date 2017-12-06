7 Ways to Make the Most of Your Balcony

One of the main reasons why balconies aren’t used as frequently as they could be is because they're often too small to have multiple people out there at a time. If you're given the opportunity when building a new home, think about how you want to use the area and what amount of space you'll require—whether it's entertaining, sunbathing, or grilling. If you can, try to place it in a prime spot for views, like what architect Bruce Bolander did with this canyon house on a sloping site in Malibu.