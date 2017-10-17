A Hillside Midcentury Home in Pasadena Starts at $749K

Nestled in the San Rafael Hills of Pasadena, California, the midcentury home at 339 Elmwood Drive radiates tree house vibes. Sited on a wooded hillside with lush, natural views as well as urban vistas, the two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath residence encourages a close relationship with nature while being conveniently located in the city. A second-level deck wraps around the home and descends to an enormous patio that boasts multiple seating areas, a hot tub, and a barbecue area.



Upon entering from the balcony, guests arrive at an entry foyer that can double as an office. The open-plan living and dining spaces, anchored by an alabaster-and-travertine fireplace, enjoy plenty of light from a wall of windows that opens to a generous upper deck. Refinished hardwood floors continue to the kitchen, which also has deck access. Granite countertops, custom cabinets, and Viking appliances complete the ensemble.