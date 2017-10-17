A Hillside Midcentury Home in Pasadena Starts at $749K
Nestled in the San Rafael Hills of Pasadena, California, the midcentury home at 339 Elmwood Drive radiates tree house vibes. Sited on a wooded hillside with lush, natural views as well as urban vistas, the two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath residence encourages a close relationship with nature while being conveniently located in the city. A second-level deck wraps around the home and descends to an enormous patio that boasts multiple seating areas, a hot tub, and a barbecue area.
Upon entering from the balcony, guests arrive at an entry foyer that can double as an office. The open-plan living and dining spaces, anchored by an alabaster-and-travertine fireplace, enjoy plenty of light from a wall of windows that opens to a generous upper deck. Refinished hardwood floors continue to the kitchen, which also has deck access. Granite countertops, custom cabinets, and Viking appliances complete the ensemble.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The starting bid for 339 Elmwood Drive is $749,000. For more information, visit the website.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.