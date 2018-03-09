7 Wallpaper Designs That Will Instantly Revamp Your Space
Not only can the prints and patterns instantly dress up a room, but they can also be used to help hide stains, smudges, and even blemishes far better than a coat of paint. If you're on the hunt for wallpaper inspiration, below are seven popular options that are guaranteed to bring forth pops of pizzazz, no matter the space.
1. Jungle Prints
Thanks to Los Angeles designer and author Justina Blakeney, jungle and plant printed wallpapers in vibrant greens and deep browns have become fashionable again. If you can’t get out in nature as much as you’d like to, foliage, botanical, and forest motifs are a great way to introduce a little wilderness to your well-ordered urban lifestyle.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
2. Bold Geometric Shapes
Geometric prints work well with retro and/or midcentury interiors, and are an easy way to add character and color to any space. Large two-tone geometric patterns with clean lines are great for more modern concepts, while tribal or folk-inspired patterns can work for rustic kitchens, or minimalist bedrooms.
3. Flowery Bohemian Patterns
Channel the spirit of the 70s with bohemian-style floral or paisley wallpapers. Intricate, sensual, and flamboyant, such eye-catching and flowery designs can be used on feature walls, or above kitchen cabinetry to bring a fun, playful touch to your home.
4. Marble-Inspired Effects
Using marble for your walls can not only be impractical, but expensive, too. Yet, that shouldn’t stop you from introducing the wonderful swirls and textures of marble to your decor. Brands such as Murals Wallpaper and Calico have a collection of luxurious marble-inspired designs that can assist in bringing a touch of natural elegance into any room.
5. Graphic Motifs
Wallpapers that look like graphic paper—or penciled graphics on paper— are becoming ever so popular these days. Ideal for small apartments, bathrooms, home offices, and/or kitchens, graphic motifs can increase the hip factor in even the most simply furnished modern spaces thanks to the patterns' fuss-free style.
6. Animals Prints
Although animal prints have long been a popular choice for children’s bedrooms, nurseries, and play areas, they can also serve as an intriguing option for living rooms and home bars. Even if it's just on one wall, these patterns can animate a space and add a sense of dynamism.
7. Bold Stripes
Bold stripes help break up monochromatic walls, while also giving spaces a sophisticated, tailored look. More so, wallpapers with large stripes are a great way to enhance an imperial-looking concept, and provide strong focal points in bedrooms or dining areas.