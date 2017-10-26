This Company Can Design, Build, and Deliver a Sustainable Prefab in Just 12 Weeks

Co-managed by architects Lee Town, Amira Idris-Town, and Matthew Kettle of the London-based firm IPT Architects, Ecospace Studios was created with the goal of ameliorating the economic, spatial, and environmental challenges of 21st-century living.

The team's solution was to combine design and off-site construction and bring it in-house in order to deliver high-quality and sustainable buildings that can be built at a fixed cost and delivered within a short period of time. They're able to have complete control over the process, thanks to the fact that their design studio works closely with their carpentry workshop, which is located in Kent, England. They also work mainly with sustainable woods from renewable, certified sources.



Since developing their first Ecospace® prototype in 2002, they’ve worked on a number of impressive projects, from tiny modular workspaces to large school classrooms.

Using Ecospace Studio’s online configurator, clients can choose the size of the modules and types of interior layouts they want. Below, we've shared some of the prototypes and projects they can offer.