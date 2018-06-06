View Photos
6 Popular Houseplants to Avoid When You Live With Pets
Calling all pet parents—while these houseplants can undoubtedly liven up your home, they can also be quite dangerous for your furry friends.
There's no doubt plants play a vital part in creating a cozy living space. However, it is important to choose your greenery carefully, especially if you have pets around. The next time you're itching to bring a new plant into your home, make sure it's not one of the following six.
1. Aloe
2. Pothos
3. Jade
4. Snake Plants
5. Philodendron
Remember: if you think your pet may have been poisoned by a household plant, be sure to call your vet immediately.
For an even more extensive list of potentially toxic houseplants, visit the Human Society's website here. Additionally, it is important to remember that many plants have multiple names, so we encourage pet owners to take time to research before bringing new greenery into a home.
