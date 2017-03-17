Put a Plant on It | Clean Air, Easy Care: Pretty, Tough Houseplants that Purify

Follow us over at Of The Wolves





I feel like a squatter in any space until my plants are nestled within the walls. Wonders of both form and function, these botanical babies light up a home in a way that no electrical mechanism can. They bring spirit and vivacity. They cleanse and charm. They yield restorative magic. Because of their unique capability to beautify and vitalize, I consider houseplants a must-have.



Flora is inherently therapeutic. When we bring the outdoors in, physical and mental (and I dare say emotional) health benefits result. Proximity to plants fortifies health and expedites healing. How? Consider the biology: during photosynthesis plants consume atmospheric carbon dioxide and respire life-giving oxygen. They excel at phytoremediation – the detoxification of our environment. Roots and leaves gobble up trace contaminants from our air, reduce the amount of airborne dust and increase interior humidity. Plants literally fight indoor air pollution (which is often worse than the contaminated air outside).



Rumor has it, the positive influences of the plant kingdom don’t stop with purifying air and boosting physical health; the mere presence of plants in an interior environment has been shown to reduce anxiety and improve mood, concentration, memory retention and productivity. Even more fascinating is the finding that people who maintain a proximity to plants express greater compassion, empathy, generosity and trust in social relationships. Don’t believe me just yet? Take a look at some of these scientific studies on the many numerous benefits of being around plant life: NASA pt. 1 + NASA pt. 2 + SCIENCE DAILY.



While it’s clear that plants elevate our quality of life, few use them abundantly. Perhaps this is due to the "trouble" with plants: you have to care for them, or you will lose them. Isn’t that true of most (all) things that matter in life? Here I attempt to convince you that the output of beauty and well-being from plants is completely worthy of the necessary input—the time and energy to care for your green creatures. I also fully recognize these precious things — time and energy — are in short supply for most of us in our busy lives. Taking that into consideration, this series was designed to help you maximize your efforts. We will focus on plants that do a lot for us yet require little in return. These plants can handle a little slack, like irregular watering, dry climates, cold temps or super low light. On a whole, they are, frankly, hard to kill. The chore of bringing the outdoors in can be lessened by choosing the right organisms. I hope the hearty plants introduced in this small series inspire you to level up and bring in the green.



Now…onto practical matters.





PLANTERS:

Where will you house these tough greens that you now so desire?

In my utopia, each and every green gem would reside in a container hand-crafted by one of my favorite ceramics artists. But, as Lulu mentions in her recent blog post – Put a Plant On It, purchasing everything from a local ceramicist could get mighty pricey. Don’t go for broke. If this is out of your budget (as it often is for me), or you just don’t have access to a nearby potter, you can always hit up your neighborhood thrift store or weekly flea market to find an interesting container. Or, as Lulu and I demonstrate in Put a Plant On It, try painting your own affordable and easy-to-find terra cotta pot.