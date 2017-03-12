Put A Plant On It | Aloe Edition

Follow us over at Of The Wolves

Over 400 unique species comprise the Genus Aloe. Despite all the species being worthy of praise, this post focuses solely on aloe vera – easily found, affordable and an excellent, low-maintenance air purifier – it effortlessly aligns with the current "Put a Plant On It" criteria.Featuring a rosette of lance-shaped, fleshy leaves adorned with small whitish teeth (spines), aloe vera appear stemless and grow directly out of the soil. Bold and architectural in form, the aloe vera plant is downright handsome, making it a striking addition to any interior.

One of the few medicinal species in the Aloe Genus, aloe vera boasts an array of healing properties:

The skin produces bitters that, when taken internally, resolve intestinal woes.

An anti-inflammatory gel, derived from the fleshy interior of the leaves, hydrates and soothes a variety of skin conditions when applied topically.

A nutrient-rich health tonic containing anti-oxidants, enzymes, minerals and more, can be extracted from the center of the leaves.

In addition to its medicinal value, aloe vera aces indoor air purification. Since it harvests carbon dioxide at night, actively improving the air quality while you sleep, it’s a rock star plant for the bedroom.Read on for instructions and tips to facilitate aloe vera becoming a tool in your self-care arsenal and staple in your home decor.