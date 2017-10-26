View Photos
11 Hidden Beds in Small Homes
Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo –
Not everyone has the luxury of having multiple bedrooms in their homes—but that’s nothing to lose sleep over.
Here at Dwell, we can't get enough of it when architects, designers, and homeowners create clever solutions that make the most of small square footage. Here, we've gathered some of the most interesting and creative bedroom treatments we've seen. From tiny little sleeping nooks and lofts to hidden Murphy beds, these designs allow residents to enjoy comfortable, private spaces—no matter what size or layout they're working with.
Closeted Bedroom in a Walk-Up Apartment
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.