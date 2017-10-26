View Photos
9 Unique Stair Railings
By Kate Reggev
Handrails for stairs may be subject to specific, in-depth code requirements, but that doesn’t mean that they’re short on style, innovation, or aesthetic appeal.
Stair railings are typically installed to serve a largely utilitarian, safety-related function: to provide stability or support in ascending or descending a staircase. However, they have the ability to contribute in a major way to the aesthetics of a space through their form, opacity or transparency, and materiality. Take a look below as we review nine unique stair railings crafted out of everything from exotic woods to laser-cut steel, concrete to metal tension rods.
1) A Criss-Crossed Steel Rod Railing in Geneva by Keller Architectes
