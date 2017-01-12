An Internationally Celebrated Home in the Australian Backcountry Asks $9M

Just over two hours west of Sydney, Invisible House by acclaimed Australian architect Peter Stutchbury resides on over 162 acres of rugged landscape on the western slopes of the Blue Mountains. The territory here is dry and elemental, shaped by extreme wind and temperature, and also home to mesmerizing beauty: eucalyptus trees and tussock grass dot the vistas where sheep used to roam, and now kangaroos, wombats, wallabies, and birds thrive. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence is sited under the brow of a ridge, protecting it from harsh conditions while camouflaging it with the surroundings, giving the home its name. Originally designed for director Alex Proyas, known for films such as The Crow and I, Robot, Invisible House has won numerous awards, including Australian House of the Year and a Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Award for International Excellence.