An Internationally Celebrated Home in the Australian Backcountry Asks $9M
Just over two hours west of Sydney, Invisible House by acclaimed Australian architect Peter Stutchbury resides on over 162 acres of rugged landscape on the western slopes of the Blue Mountains. The territory here is dry and elemental, shaped by extreme wind and temperature, and also home to mesmerizing beauty: eucalyptus trees and tussock grass dot the vistas where sheep used to roam, and now kangaroos, wombats, wallabies, and birds thrive. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence is sited under the brow of a ridge, protecting it from harsh conditions while camouflaging it with the surroundings, giving the home its name. Originally designed for director Alex Proyas, known for films such as The Crow and I, Robot, Invisible House has won numerous awards, including Australian House of the Year and a Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Award for International Excellence.
Visitors who approach the home will see two rust-red steel structures on the dramatic cantilevered roof, which creates a shimmering effect when full of water. As Stutchbury describes, "Invisible House can be there or cannot...If the roof, with water, reflects the sky this building will never be found—until it is discovered." One structure is a light scoop that circulates light and air through the interior, and the other holds two bedrooms and a bathroom in a second-story loft space. In all aspects, the structure embodies Stutchbury’s sensitivity to uniquely Australian landscape. Built with a robust material palette of concrete, Mudgee stack stone, steel, hoop pine plywood, and raw brass and copper, Invisible House references the natural forms it is embedded within and oriented to take advantage of enchanting valley views.
Invisible House is on the market for $9 million. To learn more, visit the website.