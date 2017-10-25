10 Modern Hot Tubs
10 Modern Hot Tubs

By Dwell and Annie Fleming
Say goodbye stress and hello to relaxation. With their warm temperature and comfortable design, hot tubs are great for rejuvenating after a long day. On your patio or next to your pool, a hot tub is guaranteed to increase your well-being and is an incredible addition to your home.

Browse through ten of our favorite hot tubs from the week thus far. 

The lower terrace, which features a hot tub, is farther down the hill to immerse its users in the landscape.

Kelly Milford helps son Adam out of the hot tub nestled on a wood deck in back of the house. The exterior paint is Wrought Iron by Benjamin Moore.

Three olive trees currently anchor the hot tub and deck area. The architects explain that transplanting them with a crane essentially positioned on a cliff face was one of the biggest challenges of the project.

Parallelogram-shaped stone slabs line the walkway to the hot tub.

Nighttime hikes often end at the the "cowboy" hot tub where Smith soaks his feet: two nested Hastings galvanized livestock feeders. The tub is surrounded by a Veranda faux-wood deck and fed with hot water from the house’s solar hot-water system.

Copper Above Ground Hot Tub by Diamond Spas

A 2,500-square-foot backyard off a Portland home was completely overhauled by architect Michael Howells. Its new design uses pavers to divide the yard into sections that include planters, a cedar soaking tub, and a fire pit.

Stainless Steel Drop In Hot Tub by Diamond Spas

When you stay in Manshausen, you’ll be suprised to find a hot tub and dam that you can enjoy at your leisure. It holds up to 14 people and leads down to a dam that holds salt water that’s pumped into the contained area to keep it fresh.

Copper Flower Shaped Hot Tub with 6 Bucket Seats by Diamond Spas

