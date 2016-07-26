SOAK Outdoor Hot Tub by Ox and Monkey

Designed by Ox and Monkey, a studio located in British Columbia, Canada, SOAK blends the restorative properties of the Japanese Ofuro bath, Bauhaus inspired design, and convenience in one. Easy to transport and to install, SOAK provides a spa experience at home, in your own back garden. The hot tub is designed for two people, to be both compact and more eco-friendly. The materials are high quality and durable, from the locally harvested Red Cedar to the marine grade aluminum and tough stainless steel. The design features an integrated wood-fired stove, removable seating, aluminum rails, four fire bricks, and a separate operational roll-up cover. Options include a full storage cover and a propane gas burner kit. Visit the official website to find out more about SOAK and to place an order. Just keep in mind that since each hot tub is handcrafted, there’s a limited number of products available to pre-order at any one time and the production times vary between 6 to 10 weeks. Which gives you plenty of time to choose the perfect spot for your very own outdoor hot tub.

